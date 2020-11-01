 Skip to main content
Missing Horicon man found dead
A Horicon man was found dead following a search effort.

A Green Alert was issued for Dale Vogt of Horicon, 62, after he was last seen by a family member around 3:15 a.m., Friday. He left his residence on foot without his cell phone or saying where he was going.

According information provided by the Horicon Police Department, four teams from the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue and one team with the Beaver Dam Police Department conducted searches in the area in an attempt to locate Vogt on Friday and Saturday. The Horicon Police Department conducted searched on foot with assistance from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Iron Ridge Police Department. The sheriff's office also deployed drone teams to use thermal imaging.

On Sunday, five K9 SOS teams, Iron Ridge police officers and Horicon police officers were assembling in Iron Ridge to continue searching. A railroad work crew located Vogt in the town of Rubicon. He had passed away.

The Horicon Police Department and a member of Vogt's church congregation notified his family.

