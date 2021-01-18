 Skip to main content
Missing Juneau County man found dead, car submerged in Lemonweir River
Missing Juneau County man found dead, car submerged in Lemonweir River

A Mauston man who had been missing since early Saturday morning was found dead, after his car was submerged in the Lemonweir River.

Garret Georgeson

Georgeson

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Garrett Georgeson, 21, was discovered Sunday night inside his Chevy Cruze Hatchback submerged in the river. In a press release, Sheriff Brent Oleson said the incident remains under investigation.

Georgeson was reported missing Saturday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Georgeson left Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston at about 2:42 a.m. Saturday morning.

