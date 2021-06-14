Missing Juneau County teenager found in Stevens Point

A Juneau County teenage girl who went missing June 5 was found June 11 in Stevens Point, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said Cassandra Kozlowski, 15, left her home in Juneau County between 11 p.m. and midnight June 5 with another juvenile. The other juvenile returned to their home, but Kozlowski did not return to her home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kozlowski was seen at Walmart in Lake Delton on June 8, where she bought new clothes and dyed her hair black. She was last seen with two adult men in a small gray SUV, and had been looking for a ride to Stevens Point. Kozlowski had spoken about traveling to Green Bay, Wausau or Stevens Point previously.

On June 7, Kozlowski was seen at Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office asked for public assistance in locating Kozlowski, who lives in the town of Lemonweir, on the afternoon of June 10. The missing person Wisconsin Crime Alert was canceled after authorities say Kozlowski was found in Stevens Point June 11.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.