Missing Juneau County teenager found in Stevens Point
A Juneau County teenage girl who went missing June 5 was found June 11 in Stevens Point, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said Cassandra Kozlowski, 15, left her home in Juneau County between 11 p.m. and midnight June 5 with another juvenile. The other juvenile returned to their home, but Kozlowski did not return to her home.

Kozlowski was seen at Walmart in Lake Delton on June 8, where she bought new clothes and dyed her hair black. She was last seen with two adult men in a small gray SUV, and had been looking for a ride to Stevens Point. Kozlowski had spoken about traveling to Green Bay, Wausau or Stevens Point previously.

On June 7, Kozlowski was seen at Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office asked for public assistance in locating Kozlowski, who lives in the town of Lemonweir, on the afternoon of June 10. The missing person Wisconsin Crime Alert was canceled after authorities say Kozlowski was found in Stevens Point June 11.

