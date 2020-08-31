Missing Necedah man found dead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A missing Necedah man has been found dead by law enforcement in Juneau County.

Necedah resident Raymond Schultz, 59, was reported missing the morning of Aug. 27.

Authorities in Juneau County started looking for Schultz on Aug. 27 after Schultz left his home at about 3:30 a.m. According to officials, Schultz left his house on foot, did not drive, and did not take his cell phone or medications with him.

According to a statement from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Necedah Fire Department, the Necedah Police and community members performed a ground search for Schulz at 9 a.m. Aug. 30, finding him deceased shortly after the search began.

Oleson said the family has been notified of the death. No further details on the circumstances surrounding Schultz's death have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

