Mobile home destroyed by fire outside of Beaver Dam

TOWN OF CALAMUS – A mobile home was a total loss and neighboring mobile homes received minor damage after a fire started on a front porch of the mobile home on Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, at about 11:10 a.m. the fire department was called to the mobile home at N7353 Forest Road, Lot 31, just west of Beaver Dam and northeast of Columbus. Additional callers reported fire on the porch and when the responding unit arrived they found the trailer was fully engulfed in flames and neighboring mobile homes were being impacted by the fire.

The fire was brought under control by Beaver Dam Fire Department with help from Randolph, Juneau, Horicon and Lowell fire departments. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene. A Fond du Lac fire engine and Watertown ambulance manned the Beaver Dam Fire Department.

Two people who live in the home were at home, but were able to escape from a bedroom window, according to the press release.

Two firefighters received minor injuries. One was treated at the scene by EMS and the second was transported to Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam with minor non-life threatening injuries.

The fire is under examination by the Beaver Dam Fire Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

