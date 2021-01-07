Modern Woodman rep finds a warm way to help people in downtown Beaver Dam

A hat and mitten tree is located outside the Modern Woodman office, near the intersection of Mill and Spring Streets, in an effort to give a warm gift to those in need.

Cassandra Schmidt said she put the tree up on Jan. 1 and 50 were taken so far. The tree has hats, mittens and earmuffs for women, men and children.

Adult items have been very popular, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said she saw a similar idea on social media and knew it would fit into the giving spirit of Modern Woodman.

“I thought it was the neatest idea and just wanted to do it,” Schmidt said.

Modern Woodman helps people plan for retirement, insure their family and help the community.

“Chapters provide opportunities for Modern Woodmen members of all ages to learn, socialize and volunteer in our local community,” Schmidt said. “I am the fraternal leader for the local chapter and love every minute of it. I am always looking for new ways to help.”