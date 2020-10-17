Monarch Library System provides funds for area library Wi-Fi services

Three Dodge County libraries are among those awarded a funds from the Monarch Library System to strengthen the Wi-Fi services at the library.

Kimberly Young, director of the Monarch Library System said that the library system was awarded the LSTA – Technology: Connectivity Grant and the funds from the grant were used to provide greater Wi-Fi access at the libraries in Hustisford, Juneau, Elkhart Lake, Mayville, Plymouth and Grafton.

“The intent is to strengthen the service to reach parking lots and adjacent green spaces to provide access to information to communities while the libraries may be offering limited services during the pandemic and beyond,” Young said.

The grant supports small, rural libraries throughout the four-county library system, said Jannette Thrane of the Juneau Public Library.

“It will extend our coverage of WI-Fi into the parking lot,” Thrane said. “It is helpful especially for the virtual learning students and will be a benefit to our community.”

“Our Monarch Library System member libraries are reacting and adapting to these challenging times in a number of amazing ways, this is just one,” Young said.

