Mondy remains under $5 million cash bond in homicide case

A Janesville man accused of homicide will remain in custody in lieu of $5 million cash bail facing further court proceedings.

Jeremy Mondy, 34, was charged last week in Columbia County Circuit Court first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping. He faces life imprisonment if convicted. He also faces domestic abuse charges in Rock County.

The charges stem from a woman's death at the Vue Hotel Feb. 14. The woman has not been identified by police or prosecutors.

At a Zoom hearing Thursday, Monday requested an in-person preliminary hearing, which would not be until April due to current restrictions. The prosecution did not seek to hold Mondy without bail on Thursday. Later court dates have yet to be scheduled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

LANDERS: Poking fun at Wisconsin Dells homicide victim only part of problem A woman was found dead in a Dells hotel room on Valentine’s Day, apparently the victim of do…

According to the criminal complaint, a Dells police officer responded to the Vue hotel, 1015 River Road, around 11:37 a.m., Feb. 14 after hotel staff requested a welfare check on two people staying in a room at the hotel. Officers discovered Mondy in the room and asked if he and the woman were OK. The complaint says Mondy told police he was OK, but when asked if the woman was alive, he answered "no."