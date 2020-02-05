Moonbeam UV light helps Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus kill infectious bacteria

“This was going above and beyond what we normally would do to make sure we’re getting everything, any extra bacteria that may be left behind after our original cleaning,” Koehn said.

After finishing her normal cleaning process with hospital-grade disinfectant, Koehn plugs the Moonbeam in, extends its three arms, and leaves the room. She can turn it on outside the room with a control panel on the device’s lid. Due to the beam’s heavy ultra-violet light, staff are advised to leave the room, letting it do its work. And it’s a good way to avoid a sunburn.

Koehn said there aren’t many surfaces or devices the Moonbeam can’t be used on. With its arms extended, the device’s light can spread 11 feet long and 7 feet wide. Koehn said Moonbeam kills clostridium difficile colitis or C DIFF, and MRSA, a bacterium that causes infectious disease.

“We use them on phone receivers, light switches, wall-washing; it’s actually hitting all the beds,” Koehn said. “Any of the medical equipment that is in the room, everything is getting a shot with the Moonbeam to make sure we’re getting as clean as an environment to the patient as possible.”