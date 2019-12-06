Moraine Park Technical College expands debt-free education programs

A new program at Moraine Park Technical College can help some adults afford getting a degree at the school.
Promising Futures is the second debt-free tuition program developed at Moraine Park Technical College.
The Promise Program for current high school students began in the fall of 2018. The program offers the opportunity for five consecutive semesters of debt-free college tuition, as well as additional services to individuals who otherwise may not consider college.
Moraine Park Technical College student development manager Kim Schwann said the new program is for adults between the ages of 24 and 64 who have not earned either a technical or bachelor's degree.
In addition, they must be eligible for a federal Pell Grant and have either a cumulative grade point average of 2.25, an ACT of 15 or higher or pass Moraine Park’s Accuplacer testing. They then must enroll in one of the eligible programs as determined by the Department of Workforce Development. Currently, there are 21 associate degree and 12 technical diploma programs that are part of the Promising Futures program.
“A lot of our students are adults,” Schwann said. “Many are returning to college for credits on degrees that they didn’t complete or they have jobs where they need additional education. Others left the workplace to raise families and now it is their time.”
Moraine Park Promising Futures program provides up to 10 consecutive semesters (not including summer) of debt-free tuition, as well as additional services including mentoring, tutoring, assistance with financial aid filing, and other support services.
“What I think is important is to have the additional service including a personal mentor,” Schwann said. “Many adults returning want help with coping with classes and how to do math. Your mentor is your guide in addition to your academic advisor.”
There are many staff members trained to be mentors and available throughout the Moraine Park Technical System, Schwann said.
For some students, grants will cover a portion of tuition, but the Promise program will pay any remaining tuition, Schwann said.
Anyone who is interested in the program is encouraged to apply, and the school does the outreach to students who qualify for the program, Schwann said.
Individuals interested in participating in the program should apply to attend Moraine Park Technical College at morainepark.edu/apply and complete the free application for Federal Student Aid at studentaid.ed.gov by April 15.
For more information on the Promising Futures program and a full listing of eligible programs, visit morainepark.edu/promising-futures. Anyone who would like more information about the program can also contact Bradley Mitchell at 262-335-5879.
