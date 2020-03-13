Moraine Park Technical College extends spring break

Moraine Park Technical College is committed to communicating important information about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its developments as appropriate. The College is following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and guidelines to aid in decision-making.
In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Moraine Park Technical College is extending its spring break one additional week. Originally scheduled from March 16 through March 20, spring break will now begin on March 16 and conclude on March 27, with classes scheduled to resume March 30.
As new information continues to emerge, Moraine Park’s leadership response team will continue to monitor, respond, and plan. This includes deciding how the College will move forward with instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
Extending spring break by one week will aid in efforts to protect the health and safety of Moraine Park students, staff, and community, as well as assist local, state and national efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As of now, Moraine Park campuses will remain open and continue to provide services as needed during the extended spring break. Those who enter College facilities should practice social distancing where possible and continue enhanced hygiene efforts, as recommended by the CDC. Those who are ill should not come to Moraine Park campuses.
The safety and health of Moraine Park’s students, employees, and communities is the College's number one priority. Visit morainepark.edu for the most accurate and timely information.