More Beaver Dam businesses to receive grants for improvements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Community Development Committee approved funding for more downtown businesses under the city's grant program Wednesday.

The city has a pool of funding for businesses to make interior and exterior improvements, with approval from the community development committee. The fund is generated with revenues from a tax-increment finance district centered near downtown, not taxpayer dollars.

Riverfront Wine Bar, 227 Front St., was approved to receive a $5,000 new or expanding business grant. The wine bar is finishing the first floor to add an additional bathroom, a kitchenette, a stock room, an event space and a patio along the river. The new space will double the occupancy of the wine bar from 25 people to 50 people.

In the application for the grant, the Pullams wrote that they have discovered there is a void in available meeting space in Beaver Dam and would previously have to close the business to allow for private events. The extra space will allow for additional services for extra revenue and the wine bar will likely have to hire additional staff.

Roy Pullam said Wednesday that people have been asking for parties and meetings, and there's even a wedding booked for next year.

"It's going to be popular back there," Roy said.