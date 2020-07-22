More Beaver Dam businesses to receive grants for improvements

The Beaver Dam Community Development Committee approved funding for more downtown businesses under the city's grant program Wednesday.
The city has a pool of funding for businesses to make interior and exterior improvements, with approval from the community development committee. The fund is generated with revenues from a tax-increment finance district centered near downtown, not taxpayer dollars.
Riverfront Wine Bar, 227 Front St., was approved to receive a $5,000 new or expanding business grant. The wine bar is finishing the first floor to add an additional bathroom, a kitchenette, a stock room, an event space and a patio along the river. The new space will double the occupancy of the wine bar from 25 people to 50 people.
In the application for the grant, the Pullams wrote that they have discovered there is a void in available meeting space in Beaver Dam and would previously have to close the business to allow for private events. The extra space will allow for additional services for extra revenue and the wine bar will likely have to hire additional staff.
Roy Pullam said Wednesday that people have been asking for parties and meetings, and there's even a wedding booked for next year.
"It's going to be popular back there," Roy said.
Mane Stage Salon, 407 S. Spring St. applied for an $1,800 new or expanding business grant to help pay for repairs inside the building. The salon recently moved from the building nearby at 405 S. Spring St., replacing a previous tenant. Owner Brenda Kuhl also applied for a $6,300 external improvement grant to cover weather-related and vehicle-related damage and for driveway improvements to improve access during the Spring Street construction, but the committee wanted to make sure the damages could be covered by insurance and that the driveway would count under the grant guidelines before moving fully ahead.
Stooges Bar, 112 N. Spring St., was approved to receive $16,480 for exterior improvements. The work to be done includes a new awning on the patio deck for shade and aesthetic appeal, roof replacement to replace the current decaying roof, a new window to replace a damaged one on the upper level and new paint on the alley side of the building.
