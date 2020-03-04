More downtown Beaver Dam businesses to see facelifts

More businesses in Beaver Dam will see a new look.

On Wednesday, the city's landmark commission approved changes to the appearances of five buildings that fall within the downtown area. The commission has jurisdiction over changes building owners want to make to their buildings.

The process is separate from a business applying for a grant through the city for facade improvements.

PT Community Properties, 116 S. Spring St., received approval for work including masonry and a new sign. The building is commonly known as the "youth center" owing to its previous sign, which has since been removed to reveal the sign for the old Drennan's store underneath. A Sherwin Williams sign emerged in between.

What is called the "youth center" is a building run by the Family Youth Interaction Community Services organization, which provides mentoring and life skill help to youth and adults. The organization is based in the blue building at 915 Madison St. The Spring Street building is used six days a week for activities by referral, such as children involved with the program inside doing homework. It is not open to the public.