More downtown Beaver Dam businesses to see facelifts

More businesses in Beaver Dam will see a new look.
On Wednesday, the city's landmark commission approved changes to the appearances of five buildings that fall within the downtown area. The commission has jurisdiction over changes building owners want to make to their buildings.
The process is separate from a business applying for a grant through the city for facade improvements.
PT Community Properties, 116 S. Spring St., received approval for work including masonry and a new sign. The building is commonly known as the "youth center" owing to its previous sign, which has since been removed to reveal the sign for the old Drennan's store underneath. A Sherwin Williams sign emerged in between.
What is called the "youth center" is a building run by the Family Youth Interaction Community Services organization, which provides mentoring and life skill help to youth and adults. The organization is based in the blue building at 915 Madison St. The Spring Street building is used six days a week for activities by referral, such as children involved with the program inside doing homework. It is not open to the public.
The commission approved replacing the old red and white sign that said "Youth Center" with one that says "The Center" and a hand print design in brown and white. Paul Toellner of Family Youth Interaction said the intention is to match the historical look of the Drennan's sign. He said the plan is to keep the Drennan's sign and bring it inside to hang.
The upcoming 0638 The Clothing Collection, 316 S. Spring St., had a new sign approved to be placed in the window. Owner Andi Colker said the business is expected to open this month. The number in the name of the business matches the badge number of her brother-in-law, who served in the Oklahoma City Police Department, and has passed. The sign coloring also reflects his memory. The business will be in a renovated building owned by Dale and Cassandra Schmidt.
Integrated Auto Solutions, 207 S. Center St., near the Watermark, will have a total face lift, with new signage, lighting, facade and other improvements made.
New signage was approved for the Kraft cheese plant at 419 S. Center St.
The Center Plaza office building at 200 Front St. will have a new sign on its side for White Construction.
