More improvements coming to downtown Beaver Dam businesses

Beaver Dam’s Downtown Redevelopment Committee approved the latest round of grant funding Wednesday to property owners looking to make building improvements or start a new business.

The grant program is intended to assist projects that promote retail activities, create an attractive environment, encourage downtown character and architectural design, use quality materials and workmanship and incorporate good design concepts. Property owners or tenants of service or commercial, nonprofit or mixed-use structures within the Downtown Redevelopment District must acquire a certificate of appropriateness prior to beginning any exterior alterations or new development projects.

The city’s grant funding itself comes from the proceeds of increased property value in a tax increment finance district, not general property tax dollars, with a little more than $600,000 set aside in 2019. The grants are legally limited to the downtown area due to the geography of the TIF district. The downtown redevelopment committee is responsible for doling out the funds, and city staff work with businesses to make sure everything is in order before they apply.

As of Wednesday, the grand total of committed funds is roughly $528,000 and spent funds is $217,000.

