More than 1,000 exhibitors expected for 58th Badger Steam and Gas Engine show in Baraboo

“It’s a family event where you can spend the whole day and not spend a huge amount of money,” Holzman said of drawing so many visitors, year after year. “You’ll see all these big engines and old equipment and just realize that this is how things were done in 1900 or 1920 or 1940, and so on.

"People get nostalgic about the equipment we ran on our farms when we were younger. They want to go back in time and see it all again."

Holzman, a club member for 25 years and retired dairy farmer, will, himself, showcase his 1954 Ford pickup truck, a horse-drawn plow that, uniquely, was made for three horses instead of two and a plow from 1930 that had once puzzled a premier Oliver equipment collector during a past club show.

“It could plow six furrows at a time, which had required a lot of horsepower and was not a common thing for Wisconsin farmers at that time,” Holzman said of his 1930 plow. “The collector told me it was a fake, but a couple of years later, after he researched it, he came back and said, yes, there is such a thing.”

This year’s show will feature the equipment of Rumely Product Collectors Inc., which was a major manufacturer of farm equipment from the late 1800s until about 1925.