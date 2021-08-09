More than 1,000 exhibitors expected for 58th Badger Steam and Gas Engine show in Baraboo

History, nostalgia and more than 1,000 exhibitors are expected at the 58th annual Badger Steam and Gas Engine show in rural Baraboo Aug. 20-22.
The club will showcase everything from tractors to antique gravel crushers and chainsaws on more than 25 acres of wooded space, utilizing its 28 exhibit buildings.
“People don’t understand how big the show is until they get here,” said club member Peter Holzman of Poynette. “You really need to walk the grounds and see all the acreage.”
The club will offer shuttle wagons that take people from the free 50-acre parking lot to the main gate, as well as across the show grounds so that people can view everything from the wagon or on the ground, depending on their preferences.
“Of course the wagon stops if you yell at the driver,” Holzman said with a laugh.
The annual show typically draws about 10,000 spectators from across the U.S., not including the 1,000 or so exhibitors and their often large families. This year’s attendance is hard to predict after the club canceled the show in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic, Holzman said.
“It’s a family event where you can spend the whole day and not spend a huge amount of money,” Holzman said of drawing so many visitors, year after year. “You’ll see all these big engines and old equipment and just realize that this is how things were done in 1900 or 1920 or 1940, and so on.
"People get nostalgic about the equipment we ran on our farms when we were younger. They want to go back in time and see it all again."
Holzman, a club member for 25 years and retired dairy farmer, will, himself, showcase his 1954 Ford pickup truck, a horse-drawn plow that, uniquely, was made for three horses instead of two and a plow from 1930 that had once puzzled a premier Oliver equipment collector during a past club show.
“It could plow six furrows at a time, which had required a lot of horsepower and was not a common thing for Wisconsin farmers at that time,” Holzman said of his 1930 plow. “The collector told me it was a fake, but a couple of years later, after he researched it, he came back and said, yes, there is such a thing.”
This year’s show will feature the equipment of Rumely Product Collectors Inc., which was a major manufacturer of farm equipment from the late 1800s until about 1925.
Exhibit buildings will include a woodworking and wheelwright shop, blacksmith shop, print shop and exhibits of early home life including quilts and crafts with crochet work demonstrations.
There will be field demonstrations of steam-powered threshing, lumber sawing and well drilling, an antique gas station with antique pumps, a Fuller and Johnson Museum, cars, trucks, snowmobiles, antique construction equipment and more.
“I think the best part is we have this museum with live, moving, operating pieces,” Holzman said. “The engines have the fire and steam -- they move and do their thing, sawing wood and threshing oats and whatnot, which you really don’t get to see very often.”
A parade will be held at 2 p.m. on each day of the event, weather permitting. All buildings and exhibits are handicapped accessible and there are modern restrooms throughout the property with golf carts available for rent. Attendees may also enjoy a flea market with arts, crafts and antiques, as well as homemade pie, ice cream and food provided by local civic groups.
For more information, visit badgersteamandgas.com.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.