More than 40 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Lisbon prison outbreak

The Juneau County Health Department announced the largest outbreak in the county thus far, as more than 40 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
Although numbers of inmates testing positive were not included in a press release from the Juneau County Health Department during the night of Aug. 31, the Department of Corrections' statistics show 41 active cases for inmates at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.
Besides the 41 inmates with active cases, eight other inmates have tested positive in the past and have since recovered. A total of nine staff members at the facility have also tested positive, though the Department of Corrections does not distinguish between active and recovered cases in staff data.
According to the Juneau County Health Department, the Wisconsin National Guard performed facility-wide testing at New Lisbon Correctional Institution on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, and the numbers were updated with the Aug. 31 county snapshot. New Lisbon Correctional Institution holds more than 1,000 inmates.
Officials say the New Lisbon Correctional Institution, Juneau County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and Wisconsin Department of Health Services are actively investigating the outbreak and working to contain and mitigate the outbreak.
Cases in Juneau County have increased to 248 as of Sept. 1, with 78 active cases and 136 recovered cases, 32 people released from isolation, and two deaths, according to county health officials. The county has one active hospitalization for COVID-19, according to department statistics.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
