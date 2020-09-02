More than 40 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Lisbon prison outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Juneau County Health Department announced the largest outbreak in the county thus far, as more than 40 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

Although numbers of inmates testing positive were not included in a press release from the Juneau County Health Department during the night of Aug. 31, the Department of Corrections' statistics show 41 active cases for inmates at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.

Besides the 41 inmates with active cases, eight other inmates have tested positive in the past and have since recovered. A total of nine staff members at the facility have also tested positive, though the Department of Corrections does not distinguish between active and recovered cases in staff data.