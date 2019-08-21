The numbers are in and the Dodge County Fair’s attendance this year jumped by thousands.
According to Sharon Kiel, fair association treasurer, about 47,200 people attended the fair this year, up from about 43,600 in 2018, which was dogged by weather issues. The only event canceled this year due to rain was the Sunday truck pull.
This year saw performances by country acts Sawyer Brown and LANCO and rock acts Great White and Slaughter. Fair officials said the grandstands were full for all the shows.
