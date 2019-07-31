Members of the Baraboo-Dells Regional Airport Commission plan to petition the government for funding as part of a long-term plan to upgrade facilities.
Fixed Base Operator Bill Murphy, who oversees on-site maintenance for the airport, said he recommends improvements with preventive measures in mind. The planned addition of security lights and replacement and relocation of fuel pumps are a part of that effort.
“We’re always trying to improve things and keep ahead of safety demands,” Murphy said.
The city of Baraboo owns the airport with the village of Lake Delton. Its sole paved runway recently underwent a three-month reconstruction with a $2.9 million project last year.
Baraboo City Administrator Ed Geick serves as airport manager. Geick, who is retiring from his Baraboo job by year's end, said the planned upgrades are part of an ongoing effort to improve the facilities.
In order for the airport to receive funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the commission must take steps outlined in a petition packet from the state. Commissioners seek to receive $155,000 in federal entitlement funds and more than $8,000 from the state for removal of fuel pumps now more than two decades old. The commission will then pay slightly more than $8,000 from its own funds.
Geick and Murphy said relocation will be part of the fuel pump project. Murphy said the pumps, which were starting to require more maintenance costs than the price to replace them, need to be moved to a new place because they impair the flow of traffic in the airport’s parking space. Because the project is still in its design phase, Murphy said a new location has not yet been determined.
The commission also plans to petition the state to purchase and install additional security lighting at the airport. Murphy said there are people who drive into the facility in the early-morning hours and after dark to fly and that more lighting would reduce safety concerns. There have not been any safety issues so far, he added.
Estimates for installation of the lights place the project at a cost of roughly $80,000. With anticipated state aid of $64,000, the commission would need to contribute $16,000 to the project.
Geick said the first phase of the project includes design elements, which will be decided in 2020, with construction in 2021.
As part of the process to petition the state DOT, commissioners are required to host a public hearing before signing a public petition for the funds allocated for these types of projects. The public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Friday during a meeting of the commission at the Baraboo Municipal Building, followed by discussion and action by members.
