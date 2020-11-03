Morning turnout heavy for in-person voting in Dodge County

Check back here throughout today for updates about the election.

Election sites throughout Dodge County were met with lines of people waiting to vote as well as increased absentee ballots on Tuesday.

“At 7 a.m. they were out the doors waiting,” Diane Ronge said, who was working on the voter registration booth at the Juneau Community Center.

In the first hour, Ronge said there were 74 people who came into vote.

They also had 477 absentee ballots coming over from Juneau City Hall that are expected to be counted by the time polls close at 8 p.m.

Ronge said the absentee ballots will all be given a number and be put in the poll book before being run through the machine.

“We have had a steady flow of people,” Jannette Thrane, a Juneau election inspector said. “We’ve had a steady flow of people and they have been cooperative with the volunteers.

Town of Beaver Dam town clerk Kristine Klodowski said the town of Beaver Dam also opened to a line of people out the door and were already working on absentee ballots at 8 a.m. There were 155 people who already walked through the door to vote.