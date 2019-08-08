Baraboo’s oldest park continues to thrive as the city’s most popular and planners intend to note its tenure with a centennial celebration Saturday.
Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mike Hardy was one of three people who decided there needed to be a celebration of the park centennial. Hardy credited Sauk County Historical Society Executive Director Paul Wolter with the idea. Parks and Recreation Commission member Chantel Steinhorst also planned the event.
Hardy credited city and community support for much of the park’s longevity and success.
“It became one of our most popular parks,” Hardy said.
He added the celebration will highlight the support of groups and individuals throughout the last century.
“I think a big part of it is to acknowledge all of the players who have made it happen,” Hardy said. “Obviously, it’s not just one person. … We’ve got an outstanding staff that has made the parks look really nice and a great community that has supported those parks.”
Live music will fill the green space as food booths and children’s activities go on throughout the day. At about 2:30 p.m., Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm is slated to make a proclamation honoring Ochsner Park and the family that has gathered there annually for family reunions. About 50 family members from throughout the country will attend, and a few will even give speeches, Hardy said.
Palm said successful parks are integral to the appeal of Baraboo to outside visitors and residents.
“Having the ability to enjoy nature and to recreate is vital to having a pleasing and inviting city,” Palm said.
The park began with an exchange between the city and Dr. Albert John Ochsner. Initially, the landowner wanted to donate 2.5 acres of green space to Baraboo for the construction of a hospital in 1918, Hardy said. However, when the city chose not to raise funds to build the facility, Ochsner still agreed to give the parcel to the city for the use of a park. His siblings then sold roughly 9.5 acres to the city.
Since then, it has grown to about 26 acres, Hardy said. The original park spanned about 17 acres. The free zoo was added in 1926.
Hardy said organizing the celebration required donated funds. They were able to secure a $1,000 grant from the Sauk County UW-Extension Arts and Culture Committee, a $500 donation from the Ochsner Family Fund through the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation, and $400 from Teel Plastics Inc. and $100 from Wegner CPAs of Baraboo.
Food booths will be a more traditional alternative to catering or commercial groups, Hardy said. The Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo, the Baraboo Area Senior Citizen Organization and Friends of the Baraboo Zoo will sell food to directly benefit their own nonprofit organizations. The activities will lend themselves toward an “old-fashioned feel,” Hardy said, with old-timey games and a scavenger hunt. At 3 p.m. live music from the band suggested by Ochsner family members, the Hal Edwards Orchestra, will begin at the bandstand.
City Administrator Ed Geick said Ochsner Park is a benefit to the city and the mayor’s planned dedication is “just another indicator of how the city has thought about the importance of the park.”
“It’s a wonderful green space in the middle of Baraboo,” Geick said, adding that the zoo has a unique appeal for many who visit. “I think we’re honored to have that park and that zoo here in Baraboo. It’s just a special place.”
