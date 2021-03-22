 Skip to main content
Motel room fire in Portage under investigation
Sunset fire call

Portage Fire Department Responded to Sunset Motel on New Pinery Road Monday night.

 JONATHAN RICHIE, Daily Register

A fire that damaged a room at Sunset Motel in Portage Monday evening remains under investigation.

At 6:21 p.m., the Portage Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Sunset Motel located at 2617 New Pinery Road for a room fire, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officers found smoke coming out of Room 4. The room was being rented, but the renters were not present. Motel management had evacuated all residents from that side of the motel and had used fire extinguishers to reduce the fire hazard. Portage Fire Department Firefighters were able to immediately contain the fire from spreading to adjacent rooms.

There were no injuries reported by any occupants of the motel.

Aspirus Medics were also on scene. Motel management assisted the former occupants in alternate residence placement.

The fire is being investigated jointly by the Portage Fire Department and the Portage Police Department.

