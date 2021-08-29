 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash kills Portage man
A 39-year-old Portage man died Sunday at 4:16 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle in downtown Portage and was struck by a semi.

The Portage Police Department reported in a press release that the motorcycle was traveling west on Highway 33 near East Cook Street when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane where the motorcycle was stuck by a semi truck and trailer. The motorcycle driver died at the scene. The semi driver was uninjured.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbia County Dispatch, Columbia County Medical Examiner Office, Portage Fire Department, and Blystone’s Towing.

The crash investigation was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

