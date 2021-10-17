Motorcyclist dies following crash outside of Beaver Dam

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle in the ditch, and a man nearby with no signs of life. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation so far shows that the motorcycle was southbound on South Center Road, failed to negotiate a curve, and entered the ditch with the driver being thrown from the motorcycle. The man was not wearing a helmet, and excessive speed and alcohol impairment are suspected of being possible factors. The crash most likely occurred sometime in the approximate two hours prior to discovery.