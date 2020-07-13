Motorcyclist dies in Columbia County crash with semi
Motorcyclist dies in Columbia County crash with semi

Columbia County Squad Car tight crop
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

CALEDONIA — A 32-year-old motorcyclist died Monday after he struck a semi truck while trying to pass it on Highway 33 near Tritz Road in the town of Caledonia.

According to a  press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle and a semi tractor trailer were both traveling west on Highway 33 when the driver of the motorcycle tried to pass the semi at a high rate of speed. The release said the semi turned left into the driveway of a gravel pit at the same time. 

The motorcyclist struck the semi and was found 50 yards from the crash. The Columbia County Medical Examiner’s office said he died at the scene.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s office said it received complaints before the crash of a motorcyclist operating recklessly and speeding.

