Motorcyclist killed in Columbia County crash was Coloma man
breaking top story

Columbia County Squad Car tight crop
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

CALEDONIA — A 32-year-old Coloma man died Monday after the motorcycle he was driving struck a semi truck while trying to pass it on Highway 33 near Tritz Road in the town of Caledonia.

Christopher Gene Binder died at the scene of the crash according to the Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to a  press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle and a semi tractor trailer were both traveling west on Highway 33 when the driver of the motorcycle tried to pass the semi at a high rate of speed. The release said the semi turned left into the driveway of a gravel pit at the same time. 

The motorcyclist struck the semi and was found 50 yards from the crash. The Columbia County Medical Examiner’s office said he died at the scene.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s office said it received complaints before the crash of a motorcyclist operating recklessly and speeding. The crash remains under investigation.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Portage Fire Department, Divine Savior EMS, and Blystone Towing. 

