TOWN OF CLYMAN - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in the town of Clyman Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, at 2:58 p.m. a 200 Mercury van traveling east on County Highway KW, stopped for a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway A. The van then proceeded into the intersection where it was struck by a 2015 Honda motorcycle and a 2016 Indian motorcycle, which were both traveling north on Highway A.
The driver of the Indian was seriously injured and taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital before being flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison. The driver of the Honda was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital with minor injuries. THe driver and a passenger in the van were uninjured.
Traffic on County Highway A was detoured until 4:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Other agencies assisting at the scene include; Juneau Fire and EMS, Beaver Dam EMS, Clyman Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Reeseville Fire Department, Watertown EMS and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
