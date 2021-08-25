Motorcyclist seriously injured in town of Oak Grove accident

TOWN OF OAK GROVE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Wednesday morning in a town of Oak Grove accident when his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office responded to the motor vehicle crash at 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and Prospect Road.

The initial investigation shows that a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 26 approaching the intersection with Prospect Road. A pickup truck was traveling east on Prospect Road and was approaching the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 26. The pickup truck failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection. The front of the motorcycle struck the passenger’s side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained severe injuries and was transported by Flight for Life to Aurora Medical Center in Summit. The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet and other protective gear. The driver (lone occupant) of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam and Horicon Fire Department, Burnett Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.