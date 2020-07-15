Movement through Horicon slows down

Grigg said travel beneath the bridge is also “bogged down” at the present time.

More than a dozen separate cattail bogs are clogging up the area where the Horicon Marsh drains into the Rock River.

Blockages have occurred in the past, but the city doesn’t have resources to deal with large bogs.

“We’ve been in discussions with the DNR on Highway 28 because they have air boats,” said Grigg. “But were told it’s not their responsibility and they’re understaffed because of COVID. It takes a lot people working to move them out of the way.”

The mayor said he’s frustrated that the new ADA accessible kayak/canoe launch in Bowling Green Park, which is south of the bridge, isn’t getting much use.

“The bog backup hurts our tourism because people can only paddle about 100 yards and can’t get to the marsh,” he said.

The city is seeking help at the state level from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and from Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald.

“Unfortunately, unless Mother Nature removes it with a lot of rain we may be stuck with it this summer,” Grigg said.

