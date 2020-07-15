Movement through Horicon slows down

HORICON — A detour was put in place this week on one of Horicon’s busiest thoroughfares.
Due to the replacement and repairs needed for aged underground utility infrastructure located along the 100 block of East Lake Street, motorists need to use an alternate route for up to a month. This construction detour is being completed and coordinated with John Deere and city of Horicon operations and facilities.
Mayor Jim Grigg said the project is tentatively scheduled to be complete by Aug. 3, but it’s weather dependent.
The detour won’t allow for any through traffic on East Lake Street (County Highway E) between the Vine Street (State Highway 33) and Larabee Street locations in the city. Local access for citizens, businesses and John Deere employees can only be allowed up to the extents established by the detour.
Drivers are not able to use the Lake Street bridge, which may feel like déjà vu for area residents.
The steel girder bridge, originally constructed in 1948, was closed in April 2013 following a recommendation from the Bureau of Structures. According to the bureau’s document, “The bridge, in particular the exterior girders, is no longer capable of carrying legal weight truck traffic without significant repairs or replacement.”
A reconstructed bridge across the Rock River opened to vehicles over 20 months later on Nov. 26, 2014.
Grigg said travel beneath the bridge is also “bogged down” at the present time.
More than a dozen separate cattail bogs are clogging up the area where the Horicon Marsh drains into the Rock River.
Blockages have occurred in the past, but the city doesn’t have resources to deal with large bogs.
“We’ve been in discussions with the DNR on Highway 28 because they have air boats,” said Grigg. “But were told it’s not their responsibility and they’re understaffed because of COVID. It takes a lot people working to move them out of the way.”
The mayor said he’s frustrated that the new ADA accessible kayak/canoe launch in Bowling Green Park, which is south of the bridge, isn’t getting much use.
“The bog backup hurts our tourism because people can only paddle about 100 yards and can’t get to the marsh,” he said.
The city is seeking help at the state level from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and from Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald.
“Unfortunately, unless Mother Nature removes it with a lot of rain we may be stuck with it this summer,” Grigg said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
