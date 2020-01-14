Movie theater in Beaver Dam under new ownership

The building at the corner of Front and Beaver Streets in downtown Beaver Dam has seen many changes in its 109-year existence, but one thing that has remained constant is its mission to entertain local residents.

The movie theater has joined the State Theatres family, and will now be known as Beaver Dam Cinema.

General Manager Melanie Landu said moviegoers won’t see any drastic changes with the transfer of ownership, but small improvements are being made.

“We’re starting to add some new concessions items, here and there, to see what people like,” she said. “We need people to walk in the door and let us know what they want to see.”

The new Beaver Dam Cinema, built in 1911, was originally known as the Davison Theatre. It offered live professional and community theater, along with silent motion pictures. The theater changed hands in 1948 and was renamed the Wisconsin Theatre.

Beaver Dam Community Theatre (now Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre) staged its first performances in 1964 at the venue. This required loading up sets, costumes and props at midnight and, throughout the night, building a temporary stage at the movie theater for each show. The theatre group did this for a handful of years before moving on.