MOVING FORWARD COLUMN: COVID changed the world, but not who we are

COVID-19 has changed our world, it has changed some of our focus, but it has never changed who we are working in health care. We have adopted new technology and will continue to utilize virtual visits and training when available. We have increased our supply chain to not rely on a specific vendor or manufacturer. We now have rapid testing available for urgent and emergent results which can affect an entire patient encounter, keeping the patients and staff safe. We have increased our personal protective equipment that we wear every day. We have had to make adjustments to schedules to keep waiting rooms spaced yet allow patients to have a family member accompany them. Nursing staff had to get creative with different ways to connect with patient’s family members by using technology such as Facetime and Zoom meetings.