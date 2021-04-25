MOVING FORWARD COLUMN: Tough year a catalyst for change

When I joined Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam as chief administrative officer a little more than a year ago, I had plenty of ideas about how I could affect positive change for our employees as well as for our patients, residents and children.

I was all ready to hit the ground running. But before I had the opportunity to even meet many of our department leaders, COVID-19 made it clear to all of us that it would be the major agent of change at our health system, and the community at large, for the foreseeable future.

Over the course of the year I’ve learned a lot about myself and the MMC-BD team. I’ve been proud of the agility and determination they displayed, nimbly making significant changes, often at the drop of a hat, in order to best serve our community during each stage of the pandemic.

While we’re not out of the woods yet — vaccinations continue amid the spread of variant virus strains — we’ve begun to turn an eye toward a post-COVID health care world. We recognize many things have changed, both around us and within us. Now it’s time to embrace that change, keeping what is good and discarding what is not. It’s a unique opportunity to take a difficult series of experiences and use them as a catalyst for positive change.

Telehealth and broadband