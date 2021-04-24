Moving Forward: Hospitals see technology improve in the face of COVID-19

Technology has been a key point for local hospitals dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating the advances of telehealth due to the limitations caused by the virus and being used in creative ways to connect with those outside the facilities.
Mike Decker, president of Aspirus Divine Savior of Portage, said with the need for care without face-to-face interaction, telecommunication services have expanded.
“COVID did jumpstart the virtual world, in general and in health care,” Decker said.
Part of the reason for the acceleration was the willingness of insurers, including both the state and federal governments, to pay for such services, Decker said. Another is the increasing ease of use by patients.
“We are expanding our virtual care options,” Decker said. “Given the general public’s use of things like Zoom, WebX and Teams from Microsoft, it truly has become something more and more people know is a capability. With those advancements I think it’s hard to go backwards. We will continue to find appropriate uses for that to allow people to have access to care that they’re comfortable with using that.”
Staff adapted quickly
For staff at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, not only has the pandemic bolstered technological advances, but it’s enhanced camaraderie between different departments and health care workers, said Primary Care Clinic Manager Becky Brenson.
“One of the cool things for me is that a lot of staff have gotten to network with other people they may not have gotten to network with before,” Brenson said. “We’ve learned a really great way to learn together, be together and grow together.”
New telehealth processes were established in a few months rather than a year. Brenson said health care workers want to be in the roles and perform them effectively yet quickly, but with the task of advancing technology, there was a need for patience despite the desire to be efficient.
Inpatient Nursing Director Carrie Jenks said health care workers learned quickly how to prevent the spread and protect themselves as well as patients from COVID-19. And as those processes were developed, technology began to play an integral part in communication with the outside world.
“Nursing staff has also had to get creative with different ways to connect with patients’ family members by using technology such as Facetime and Zoom meetings,” Jenks said.
Melissa Leathers, director of Surgical Services, Endoscopy and Sterile Processing, said staff embraced innovative ideas and new technology to increase efficiency while caring for patients.
“I call it, ‘We bend, but we don’t break,’” Leathers said. “We are so resilient. It was amazing just to see the teamwork and people jumping in.”
Emergency Department Director Johnny Holt said when the pandemic hit their facility, teamwork became more of a family operation, with workers swapping out time in rooms so they didn’t spend too much time in personal protective equipment or paying attention to the needs of caregivers so they didn’t have to take off those extra pieces to quickly leave the room only to put them right back on again.
“ER’s always been about teamwork, but teamwork became very, very much a necessity in this pandemic,” Holt said. “We’ve noticed since we’re kind of getting back to this new normal now — it’s not quite normal, it’s not quite the way it was before, but it’s better — that’s still sticking around. Everybody really watches out for each other. It became more like a family than a work environment.”
Slow return on some care
While both facilities have restarted elective procedures, staff acknowledged that it has been difficult getting people through the door. Decker said Divine Savior had a bit of time to collect the proper personal protective equipment, but after that, the hospital was open to the public. Despite that, people have put off care, said Dr. Jill Pogorelec.
Pogorelec, a family medicine physician at Divine Savior, said it was a learning experience to realize that patients still were not coming back even after the initial shutdown of services ended.
“Just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean other medical conditions just stop,” Pogorelec said. “The consequences of not coming in can be quite severe, and even deadly. That was one of the things I hadn’t expected; everything just stopped.”
Leathers said St. Clare resumed elective procedures at full-force in August. Or at least, they tried to restart them.
“There were still a lot of patients, and there continues to be patients, that if it’s not urgent or emergent, they will still delay care with the concern of COVID,” Leathers said. “We’re always reassuring them, we are safe. But obviously, we can’t force them. If they want to wait a few months, if their primary’s OK with that, then we’re OK with that.”
Decker said the delay in care is especially noticeable in children. Though parents of young people are “rightfully” overprotective of their children, he said growing individuals need attention not just for physical health but overall wellness.
Pogolerec expressed concern over the potential impact more than a year without social stimulation can have on young people and the elderly. She said the potential cognitive loss should be monitored.
Chief Nursing Director Jennifer Culotta said St. Clare Hospital had the PPE it needed immediately because in January she asked staff to secure equipment. Leathers acknowledged that some people thought Culotta was overpreparing, but in March when the first patient was identified in Sauk County, Culotta said her room was full of people looking to find out the next steps.
They were prepared with equipment, but it was still a learning process. The practices they learned will continue to be standard even as the pandemic becomes more controlled through care and vaccinations.
“We have safe, quality care and we will coexist with COVID for some time,” Culotta said. “COVID isn’t just going to magically go away. There are people who aren’t going to get vaccinated, they will get infected, there are variants out there; so we do have plans to coexist with COVID for the future.”
New normal expected
Brenson, who is overseeing the vaccination and upper respiratory clinics, said the process of dealing with COVID-19 has been a new endeavor and some of the practices will likely stick around, she said.
“We’re all anxious to get back to some level of normalcy,” Brenson said. “Maybe some of the old normal we don’t want to go back to, and what does our new normal look like going forward.”
It has been fulfilling to see people come in for their shots, but also to witness the community support throughout the year-long break from normalcy, she said, citing examples of balloons and food being delivered to the facility even recently.
“I really appreciate and honor the work we’re able to do for our community, for our patients, for our staff and help those who want to be vaccinated,” Brenson said. “It helps us move forward.”
