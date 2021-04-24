Moving Forward: Hospitals see technology improve in the face of COVID-19

They were prepared with equipment, but it was still a learning process. The practices they learned will continue to be standard even as the pandemic becomes more controlled through care and vaccinations.

“We have safe, quality care and we will coexist with COVID for some time,” Culotta said. “COVID isn’t just going to magically go away. There are people who aren’t going to get vaccinated, they will get infected, there are variants out there; so we do have plans to coexist with COVID for the future.”

New normal expected

Brenson, who is overseeing the vaccination and upper respiratory clinics, said the process of dealing with COVID-19 has been a new endeavor and some of the practices will likely stick around, she said.

“We’re all anxious to get back to some level of normalcy,” Brenson said. “Maybe some of the old normal we don’t want to go back to, and what does our new normal look like going forward.”

It has been fulfilling to see people come in for their shots, but also to witness the community support throughout the year-long break from normalcy, she said, citing examples of balloons and food being delivered to the facility even recently.

“I really appreciate and honor the work we’re able to do for our community, for our patients, for our staff and help those who want to be vaccinated,” Brenson said. “It helps us move forward.”

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.