Moving Forward: Innovation key to small business survival

“My lasers are made to cut .020 acrylic, so I came up with a design for a face shield and put it on my personal Facebook page. We ordered every roll of acrylic that Amazon had and invested $5,000 into the idea because the shortages were there,” he said.

Within three days, Fischer said he had an order from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 3,000 face shields and his family worked 72 straight days to meet its deadline. Amy Fischer compiled a database of emergency management offices, hospitals and schools and sent out mass emails to find customers. The face shields went through about seven different revisions as changes were made according to what production material was available. The face shield business dwindled as supply caught up with demand.

Fischer said because his trophy business was at a standstill last year he needed to diversify his business’s offerings and appeal to a new market, which included upping its online presence.

“COVID taught us that having a brick-and-mortar isn’t enough, we needed to step out of our building and think about what else we could do. What are our capabilities?” he said.