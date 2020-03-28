120 mph chase in Columbia County leads to teen's arrest

A teen is in custody after leading police on a chase that reached 120 mph in Columbia County Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle traveling 120 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Highway 60 in the town of Leeds at 12:27 p.m. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit at speeds over 100 mph took place. The vehicle traveled through Wyocena and Pardeeville, but was terminated after approaching Pardeeville for the second time.

Deputies located the vehicle in Pardeeville and the suspect fled again. The secondary pursuit continued until a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device on US Highway 51 stopping the vehilce just into Dane County. The sole occupant, a 16-year-old, was taken into custody and transported to a secure juvenile detention facility. The juvenile was cited for eluding, recklessly endangering safety, operating while impaired, violation of a public health order, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of hallucinogenic drugs, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, passing in a no passing zone.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Portage Police Department, and Blystone Towing. A special thank you to area citizens that pointed out where the suspect vehicle was last seen heading.