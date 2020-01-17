MPTC offers entrepreneurship courses in Beaver Dam; grant can help with fees

Beaver Dam has teamed up with Moraine Park Technical College to offer workshops for budding entrepreneurs.

The college is offering a five-part series about starting a small business starting Jan. 23 and running every Thursday through Feb. 20.

The workshop series will cover planning for a new business, marketing and promotion and financing. Each workshop is $40 but taking all five comes with a $25 discount. They will be taught by Michael Winkler, who has consulting and teaching experience.

In announcing the workshops, Mayor Becky Glewen said that they are a good opportunity for people starting a small business or looking to strengthen an existing one.

The city, the nonprofit Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. and Moraine Park worked together to create the workshop.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, leadership development instructor for MPTC and community development manager for Beaver Dam, said the goal is to encourage more people to become an entrepreneur and help them learn about how to get things going and secure financing.

“We’ve got a lot of people saying, ‘I’d like to open my own business,’” Vogl-Rauscher said. “’I’d really like to make my fortune selling XYZ.’”