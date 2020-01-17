MPTC offers entrepreneurship courses in Beaver Dam; grant can help with fees

Beaver Dam has teamed up with Moraine Park Technical College to offer workshops for budding entrepreneurs.
The college is offering a five-part series about starting a small business starting Jan. 23 and running every Thursday through Feb. 20.
The workshop series will cover planning for a new business, marketing and promotion and financing. Each workshop is $40 but taking all five comes with a $25 discount. They will be taught by Michael Winkler, who has consulting and teaching experience.
In announcing the workshops, Mayor Becky Glewen said that they are a good opportunity for people starting a small business or looking to strengthen an existing one.
The city, the nonprofit Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. and Moraine Park worked together to create the workshop.
Mary Vogl-Rauscher, leadership development instructor for MPTC and community development manager for Beaver Dam, said the goal is to encourage more people to become an entrepreneur and help them learn about how to get things going and secure financing.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve got a lot of people saying, ‘I’d like to open my own business,’” Vogl-Rauscher said. “’I’d really like to make my fortune selling XYZ.’”
Tracy Propst, the other community development manager for the city, secured a grant for the city that will provide scholarships to help reduce the costs of the workshops for students. Students can receive one of 15 scholarships after the fact to reimburse them for the workshops on a first-come-first-served basis, Vogl-Rauscher said.
Vogl-Rauscher said they’d like to help the growth of business in Beaver Dam continue.
Officials approached MPTC about the possibility of having such workshops and learned they had been tried in the past, but didn’t work out as they were offered in the summer and people had a harder time clearing their schedules.
Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce is being asked to provide information about the workshops to its member businesses as well.
“For the newer members it might be an asset,” Vogl-Rauscher said.
The five workshops starting weekly on Jan. 23 are: introduction to owning a small business; making a business plan; marketing and promotion; creating a budget; and financing a small business.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.