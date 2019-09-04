The feasibility study exploring the potential of a pedestrian/bicycle/snowmobile bridge over the Wisconsin River linking Dane and Sauk Counties has begun.
The $80,000 feasibility study was approved by the Great Sauk Trail Commission July 10 to determine what work would need to be done to make a 500 foot bridge spanning the width of the river possible. Great Sauk Trail Commission Chairman Marty Krueger said nine firms expressed interest in the study. Bids ranged from $48,000-$117,000.
The proposed location of the bridge is the former site of a 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge, which was demolished in 2018 following years of disuse. A small portion of the rail bridge still exists on the Sauk County side.
John Langhans of MSA, who is heading the project, submitted the first of the agreed upon monthly updates on the study’s progress at the Aug. 28 meeting of the Great Sauk Trail Commission in Prairie du Sac.
“We are delighted to begin this project and our efforts will be ramping up in the near future,” Langhans said in a statement. “The project team is now officially under contract and I have attended a handful of meetings to date. The next few months will be quite busy and productive in regards to feasibility analysis. We have already begun our survey work and the bridge expert will be diving into alternatives in the near future.”
The Topographic and Bathymetric Survey is 90% complete. “We have a small amount of additional data to collect,” Langhans said, estimating it would be complete by the time the report was submitted.
Soil boring and geotechnical investigation has been scheduled and is expected to begin soon.
Upcoming tasks include conducting a preliminary bridge alternative analysis, beginning hydraulic and hydrologic studies and the public input meetings scheduled in Dane and Sauk Counties.
The tentative dates for those public input sessions are Oct. 21 at Wisconsin Heights Heights School from 7-9 P.M. and Oct. 23 at the River Arts Gallery at Sauk Prairie High School from 7-9 P.M.
Officials encourage anyone interested in following the Wisconsin River Recreation Bridge’s developments to like the page named after it on Facebook.
The bridge is the next step in a years long project of extending existing trails and establishing new ones in the area with the ultimate goal of linking miles of recreational trail together for bicycling, walking and other activities.
The 13-mile multi-use Great Sauk State Trail connects the Sauk Prairie community to Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. In Dane County, Walking Iron Trail near the Village of Mazomanie is planned to develop a combination of rails-to-trail conversion with shared trail-rail use of state-owned land under long-term lease.
New Art on the Trail
Krueger said the art along the Great Sauk State Trail is one of the main focal points of the project, and announced an event, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 18 to celebrate it, as a new art sculpture is unveiled at the Culver’s location near the trail.
“People would assume, if they haven’t been over here, that this as an asphalt ribbon running down the village, (that) it’s just like a highway,” Krueger said. “Those of you who have been on the trail (and seen the art) understand how special we feel this is going to be.”
Former Governor Tommy Thompson is expected to attend the event.
A final report on the feasibility study from MSA is due Dec. 31.
