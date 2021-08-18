Mt. Olympus planning $23 million expansion of indoor water park, will include country’s first rotating waterslide

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor waterpark, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
The expansion will include construction of an additional 22,500-squar- foot building that will attach to the waterpark. Attractions will include a rotating slide called Medusa’s Slide Wheel and a large swimming pool area, according to Mt. Olympus CEO and Owner Nick Laskaris.
The waterpark is changing Bay of Dreams to Medusa’s Indoor Waterpark. Slides are being repainted and other entities are being added to fit the theme. Plans are to open the updated indoor waterpark Labor Day weekend, Laskaris said. He said the indoor waterpark will remain open while the additional indoor waterpark space is being constructed.
Construction at Mt. Olympus for the project started after Fourth of July weekend and is scheduled to wrap up and open by Memorial Day 2022, he said. The Lake Delton Village Board unanimously approved a conditional use permit request from Laskaris at its Aug. 9 meeting to allow a reduction in the required 20-foot front yard setback.
The spot expansion area previously held a small outdoor attraction and play structure called Huck’s Landing, Laskaris said. That area has been demolished to make room for the indoor waterpark expansion.
“I wouldn’t say this is replacing anything,” Laskaris said of the new development. “It’s in its own class.”
He said it’s the largest investment Mt. Olympus has made in its nearly five decade history. Laskaris is the second generation to take over the Wisconsin Dells resort and amusement park His wife, Eva, and two daughters, Maria and Fotini, are also involved in the business.
First in the country
The slide will be the first rotating slide in the United States, according to Laskaris and Ramaker and Associates.
The Sauk City architecture and engineering firm, who will be assisting with the installation of the slide, said on its website only two other rotating slides exist - one in China and another in Poland.
“It’s a waterslide that rotates,” Laskaris said. “If you want to picture a Ferris wheel and attach a waterslide to it it’s similar to what this is going to be. It’s this first of its kind in America. Nobody else has built it here in the United States.”
Mt. Olympus posted two videos on its website of what the slide could look like at its property and another video from wiegand.waterrides of how the attraction operates. The slide will show from the outside of the new indoor expansion.
“What got me was just the rotation of it,” Laskaris said. “You enter the slide through the middle and right away the whole slide is rotating and it’s a four person raft you are inside of it and it goes backwards and forwards.”
Laskaris said he received the idea to construct the slide from attending waterpark industry trade shows. He thought it would be a great addition to the Wisconsin Dells area, known as the Waterpark Capital of the World.
“It’s going to be the most unique slide this town has ever seen,” Laskaris said.
He called the slide a “game changer” for the waterpark industry with the technological aspects, capacity and visual appeal while driving past the resort/theme and waterpark on Wisconsin Dells Parkway.
“It will be the coolest slide that ever hit the waterpark industry,” Laskaris said. “Not just the Dells, but the industry as a whole. I believe this slide is that amazing.”
He said those who have taken a ride a rotating slide enjoy the experience.
“I think the ride experience, from talking to people that have been in this slide, they loved it,” Laskaris said. “It’s incredible just from the sheer fact of the drops and being able to go forwards and backwards through one attraction is pretty cool.”
Laskaris said the reason for entire expansion capacity at the resort. He said there are 1,600 hotel rooms with the resort and he felt some additional square footage at the waterpark was needed. He said the resort averages about 1 million guests a year.
“We needed a lot more capacity and we need something that’s really cool,” Laskaris said. “I like really cool things.”
