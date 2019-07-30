Ambulances from Horicon, Mayville, Beaver Dam and Juneau as well as two Med-Flight helicopters responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway E near Swan Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Highway E was closed between Prospect Road and Highway 26.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
