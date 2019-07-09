Construction teams are bulldozing their way toward completion of a series of pavement repair and roadway upgrade projects, Portage officials say.
City Engineer Aaron Jahncke said a multitude of projects this summer ultimately will provide better transportation across Portage and within its neighborhoods.
“They’re getting work done really fast,” said Harold Barker, a civil engineering intern for the city of Portage. “They’re moving along really well.”
Three adjacent pavement rehabilitation projects on the north side of Portage are on scheduled for completion July 19, Jahncke said.
Those three pavement repair projects include:
- A section of Oakridge Drive off East Slifer Street.
- The east end of East Slifer Street near Hamilton Street
- A stretch of Winnebago Avenue from East Slifer Street to Woodcrest Drive
Jahncke said the combined price tag for those pavement projects is about $260,000, with some funds coming from vehicle registration tax.
He said the “wheel tax” also fully paid for two separate projects costing $30,000 each to fill cracks and put seal chip on roads throughout city limits.
Portage’s public works department has contracted with Tri-County Paving and Yeske Construction Co. to help complete various curb improvement and road pavement projects.
The city of Portage also is spending $93,000 to replace old sidewalks and build new sidewalks on East Minnehaha Avenue and Yellowstone Street, Jahncke said.
Jahncke said the two sidewalk projects also likely will be wrapped up around July 19.
By upgrading existing sidewalks and adding new ones, Barker said children in Portage will be able to make their way through the neighborhoods more safely. The sidewalk projects, and the accompanying assessments to homeowners to pay for them, have at times sparked controversy in the city in the past.
Once the three smaller pavement rehabilitation projects are finished, Jahncke said public works employees and contracted workers will focus their efforts on West Carroll Street.
In an upcoming $1.4 million project with an estimated completion date during the second week of September, teams will install a new sewer system, replace fire hydrants and improve the curbs along significant portions of West Carroll Street.
The goal is to strengthen the integrity of West Carroll Street overall and prevent water damage in the future by allowing for better drainage in case of floods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)