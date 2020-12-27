 Skip to main content
Multiple vehicle crash causes Portage road closure
Multiple vehicle crash causes Portage road closure

A multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of New Pinery Road and Northridge Drive in Portage caused street closures Dec. 26, according to the Portage Police Department. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

