Multiple vehicle crash causes Portage road closure

COLUMBUS/GREEN BAY - Russell C. "Russ" Reuter, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1964, in J…
Beaver Dam Fire Department rescued a man who was stuck on Beaver Dam Lake Tuesday morning after he had fallen through the ice and called 911.
Plan Commission members approved the site plan for new construction of a building that will hold a familiar chain retail store along East Wisc…
A Mauston woman was allegedly found with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and amphetamines after being pulled over for driving with a revoke…
ENDEAVOR – Jill M. Scherbert, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.
Area churches have already planned ahead to avoid the dangers of gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each has a plan to prevent or minimiz…
A plaintiff in a case about state motor regulations petitioned for the state Supreme Court to review it after losing in the Court of Appeals.
Authorities are withholding the name of a driver who died Tuesday after a one vehicle crash in the town of Franklin.
Margaret Gewont, co-owner of Fitzgerald’s Motel, notices Broadway Street in Wisconsin Dells is a lot quieter since the COVID-19 pandemic swept…
