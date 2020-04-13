Municipalities note higher absentee numbers in Columbia County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Signs reading “HEALTH ALERT” covered the front doors of the Columbia County Administrative Building as municipal clerks filtered in Monday to report the results of Tuesday’s election.

Reminders of a pandemic were present through signs imploring visitors to sanitize their hands and telling everyone to stand at least 6 feet apart.

Despite concerns over the virus, reporting went relatively smoothly, Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll said. A technical error with some election equipment in Caledonia delayed totals, but as of 8 p.m., only two precincts were left to report results.

“Except for that little glitch, everything has been going really good,” Moll said.

Monday was the deadline for absentee ballots to be filed. The timeline was extended by a judicial ruling. Despite protests and a last-minute attempt to postpone the in-person election by Gov. Tony Evers, people throughout Wisconsin showed up to cast ballots in-person last week, donning face masks, gloves and relying on sanitizing agents to ensure they were protected from COVID-19.