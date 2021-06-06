Museum at the Portage celebrate 2021 season

The Portage Historical Society officially revealed its Brick Memorial Terrace on Saturday afternoon. The group has raised over $9,000 with the memorial terrace which could stretch up to 900 bricks.

Dave Eulberg of the Portage Historical Society said the plan of the Memorial Terrace is to connect the front brick memorial with about 900 bricks and the bricks will lead from the front of the building to the rose garden on the side of the Museum at the Portage building.

For More Information For more information go to portagemuseum.org, call 608-742-6882 or find the Museum at the Portage on Facebook. There is no admission fee for the museum.

President of the historical society Vicki Vogts told the crowd it may have been hot outside but it could have been worse.

The crowd of about 30 peoples gathered outside the museum’s front doors, mostly in the shade, for the Brick Memorial Terrace ceremony.

The museum also introduced the new museum manager Haley Jennson. Prior to the ceremony guests had refreshments inside the museum and saw the expanded Zona Gale Gallery at the Museum this year.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Gale winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2021, the first woman to win the award for her drama “Miss Lulu Bett.”

