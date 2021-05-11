Museum at the Portage preparing for 2021 season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The museum has expanded our Zona Gale exhibit because of the anniversary,” Vogts said.

Vogts said the pandemic has cost the Portage Historical Society members. She said the group had about 120 members last year. This year, it has 75 members.

The museum is requiring all attendees to wear masks and will only allow 10 people at a time in the museum.

Haley Jensson worked for the museum last year as an intern and earlier this year was named the new museum manager. There will be a meet and greet at the re-opening party that will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then the museum will be open that afternoon for guests to see the updated exhibits.

The 2021 season for the Museum at the Portage starts in May and wraps up at the end of October. Vogts said the museum is going to be cautious this year and continue to get ready for 2022.

“We are taking it easy this year. We’re not going to have as many events or functions as we’ve had in the past. But we’re getting ready to go crazy in 2022,” Vogts said.

This is just the first of the historic sites in Portage opening this week. The Historic Indian Agency House and Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters are both opening May 15 to in-person tours.

