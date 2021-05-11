Museum at the Portage preparing for 2021 season

The Museum at the Portage will open to the public May 13, after a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum is operated by the Portage Historical Society and the group’s president, Vicki Vogts explained what is in store for 2021 museum-goers. Last year, the museum offered private tours for those interested, but was otherwise closed.
The museum plans a grand re-opening party June 5. That is when the museum will dedicate a new brick terrace that was 10 years in the making. Vogts said the museum also will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Zona Gale winning the Pulitzer Prize for "Miss Lulu Bett".
Gale, who lived in the house, on the corner of MacFarlane Road and West Franklin Street, now used as the museum, was the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize. “Miss Lulu Bett” was adapted into a play and a film following winning the 1921 Pulitzer Prize for drama.
“The museum has expanded our Zona Gale exhibit because of the anniversary,” Vogts said.
Vogts said the pandemic has cost the Portage Historical Society members. She said the group had about 120 members last year. This year, it has 75 members.
The museum is requiring all attendees to wear masks and will only allow 10 people at a time in the museum.
Haley Jensson worked for the museum last year as an intern and earlier this year was named the new museum manager. There will be a meet and greet at the re-opening party that will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then the museum will be open that afternoon for guests to see the updated exhibits.
The 2021 season for the Museum at the Portage starts in May and wraps up at the end of October. Vogts said the museum is going to be cautious this year and continue to get ready for 2022.
“We are taking it easy this year. We’re not going to have as many events or functions as we’ve had in the past. But we’re getting ready to go crazy in 2022,” Vogts said.
This is just the first of the historic sites in Portage opening this week. The Historic Indian Agency House and Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters are both opening May 15 to in-person tours.