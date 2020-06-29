Museum at the Portage to require masks, appointments when it reopens July 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting July 8, Museum at the Portage will reopen its doors to once again share the city’s history with visitors, but only by appointment and visitors will be required to wear a face covering.

Vicki Vogts, president of the Portage Historical Society that maintains the museum on MacFarlane Road, said people will need to call 608-742-6682 at least a day before visiting to allow docents to sanitize any touched surfaces between appointments.

“It will be nice that we can have people, because we wanted to reopen,” Vogts said Monday. “We hate being closed, that’s for sure.”

The museum is implementing new cleaning procedures, social distancing and mask requirements when it reopens next week in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated to open April 1 for the season, the museum remained closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

“We really would love it if people wanted to start coming to see us, but with COVID, we don’t know. We don’t know if people are going to want to come or not,” Vogts said.

Hand sanitizer also will be available for visitors, who will be limited to 10 at a time in the building, five on each floor.