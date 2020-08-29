Museum flips switch on electric display: Meter collection finds historic home

Dr. Swan’s impressive home on Park Avenue was one of the first places in the city to boast having electric lighting.

“At first people were happy to have electric wires stapled to the walls to show that they could afford the latest technology,” said Lutz. “Of course now it’s all hidden inside the walls, but then it was something to be proud of.”

The exhibit is interactive, with kids getting a chance to flip some switches and to examine a few of the innovations of old.

The Colstad family couldn’t be happier to see Cecil’s legacy live on.

“We’re so grateful to the museum for giving it a home,” said Ann. “We hated to see them thrown away and I had the notion that was going to happen. They look so good here and we’re so glad to see them being preserved and shared with the community.”

Incidentally, one meter remains in family hands. It was turned into a lamp by a co-worker as Cecil’s retirement gift. It will remain a treasured family heirloom.

As for the rest, it is on permanent display for all to see.