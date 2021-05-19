Musical artist and Portage native Madison Malone adapts to pandemic in LA

Life didn't slow down for singer-songwriter Madison Malone when the world halted in-person music performances for the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March to December, the Portage native played music on livestreams for 245 consecutive days. She also appeared on ABC's General Hospital in August, produced songs for her next album and got married the day after Christmas.
“Everybody keeps using the term ‘pivot,' and I certainly pivoted,” said Malone, the 2012 Portage High School graduate who has lived in Los Angeles since 2016.
For much of her professional career, Malone toured the U.S. and Europe with in-person performances. Following a performance in Baraboo in February 2020, her plane landed in Nashville, Tennessee only about an hour before devastating tornadoes touched down in the area in early March. Malone turned that event into a benefit concert for those affected by the tornadoes and helped to clean up debris for a week.
Then Malone performed a show in New York City March 11 -- the same day the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a global pandemic.
“It was insane,” Malone said. “Everything changed the next day. Everything shut down.”
At home, Malone sang lullabies in livestreams every night until Dec. 10 and she continues to perform her music via livestreams while venues in her area remain closed.
“I felt like I had to do something to get us all together and calm down and just talk,” Malone said of last year's lullabies.
Malone and her wife Helen Cavallo had planned to get married in September but delayed their ceremony due to the pandemic. They eventually surprised visiting family and friends with a ceremony in Malone’s backyard Dec. 26.
“I had written a song about wanting to marry her under a tree, and then it all came true,” Malone said.
Cavallo is the head chef at Food and Bounty Catering located at Sunset Gower Studios, a 14-acre television and movie studio in Hollywood. Cavallo is also the host of “That’s Fresh,” a short-form cooking show produced by Disney.
Malone’s music has been featured on ABC’s General Hospital several times in recent years and she made her first on-screen appearance on the “Nurses Ball” episode that aired Aug. 21, 2020. Her performance on the episode was supposed to be filmed in March before it got pushed to August.
“I felt very lucky and blessed knowing that at some point in 2020 I would be on TV,” Malone said of the gig, adding that she knows many musicians in in Los Angeles who had to move home in 2020, some even changing their careers.
Malone’s music was also featured recently in three episodes of ABC’s “20/20” and an episode of “CBS This Morning.”
The artist is optimistic she will soon be able perform concerts in-person again as bigger venues in her area begin opening because they face fewer spacing challenges than smaller venues, she said.
“I think in a few weeks, it will open up more,” Malone said of her future. Malone's last in-person concert was a drive-through event held in June 2020 in Malibu, California.
People can purchase her new lullaby songs wherever music is found online including Spotify, Apple and Pandora. She is releasing one lullaby per month for the rest of 2021 including a cover of Cindy Lauper’s “True Colors” on June 17.
For more information about Malone, visit madisonmalonemusic.com or search “Madison Malone Music” on Facebook.
