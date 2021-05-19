Musical artist and Portage native Madison Malone adapts to pandemic in LA

“I felt like I had to do something to get us all together and calm down and just talk,” Malone said of last year's lullabies.

Malone and her wife Helen Cavallo had planned to get married in September but delayed their ceremony due to the pandemic. They eventually surprised visiting family and friends with a ceremony in Malone’s backyard Dec. 26.

“I had written a song about wanting to marry her under a tree, and then it all came true,” Malone said.

Cavallo is the head chef at Food and Bounty Catering located at Sunset Gower Studios, a 14-acre television and movie studio in Hollywood. Cavallo is also the host of “That’s Fresh,” a short-form cooking show produced by Disney.

Malone’s music has been featured on ABC’s General Hospital several times in recent years and she made her first on-screen appearance on the “Nurses Ball” episode that aired Aug. 21, 2020. Her performance on the episode was supposed to be filmed in March before it got pushed to August.

“I felt very lucky and blessed knowing that at some point in 2020 I would be on TV,” Malone said of the gig, adding that she knows many musicians in in Los Angeles who had to move home in 2020, some even changing their careers.