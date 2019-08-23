ABOVE: Cleo Ware sings for the Larry Busch Big Band during Thursday's Concert on the Square in Baraboo. Next week, the last concert of the season will feature an interactive acoustic band, the Swing Crew. RIGHT: Matt and Joan Hart of Baraboo dance to music by the Larry Busch Big Band on the downtown Square on Thursday. They've been married for 37 years and attend most of the Concerts on the Square, Matt Hart said.
