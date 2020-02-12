Myrt and Lucy’s continues to thrive in new location

A scant seven months after hearing their previous lease would not be renewed, Myrt and Lucy’s owners Marijo and Matt Zietlow continue to build their business.

The Zietlows’ restaurant, named after their grandmothers Myrtis and Lucy, used to occupy a two-floor space in the Chalet block on Broadway. However, when Wizard Quest bought out the block for expansion, business owners were informed that they would be relocating by December.

Marijo Zietlow, although she took umbrage with the fact that she was informed of the change by a letter left on the bar in her restaurant, looks on the bright side of the move. According to her, much of the space in the previous location went unused, so much of it just ended up as wasted money.

“In a way, I was kind of relieved,” Marijo said. “I was kind of heartbroken, because that’s where we started back in 2012… but when you wake up every day that there’s X amount of rent that has to come out… all those bills were just adding up and it never felt like we could breathe.”

