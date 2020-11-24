N.I.C.C. Foundation nears 30 years of giving children in the Columbus Area a Christmas to remember

COLUMBUS – N.I.C.C. Foundation has delivered toys and needed items to Columbus and Fall River families for almost 30 years. This year, there will be some small changes behind the scenes in order to bring safer practices in the COVID era.
Julie Hornbacher, who runs the Neighbors in Constant Care Foundation, said it has over 600 tags completed for children in Columbus and Fall River.
The N.I.C.C. Foundation normally helps between 50 and 60 families, Hornbacher said.
Although not much has changed on how donations are received, volunteers will not wrap the gifts in order to prevent larger groups of people gathering together, Hornbacher said.
Giving Trees are in place in Columbus businesses where people can choose a tag and find clothing items for children in need. Hornbacher said the Knights of Columbus gave coats so many of those requests are already fulfilled. Other items needed may be snow pants and winter appropriate clothing.
Color X Salon, 1345 Park Ave., has a tree for collecting hair products, Hornbacher said. Products can be bought at the salon or brought in to fulfill the wishes left on the tree.
Other trees in Columbus are located at St. Joesph’s Catholic Church, 1935 Highway V, Sun Prairie, St. Jerome Catholic School, 1550 Farnham St., Columbus, and MP’s Town Tap, 153 N. Ludington St.. Hornbacher said there is also a giving box at Wise Guys Auto Repair, 234 N. Water St.
The idea behind the NICC Foundation began when Hornbacher, who runs Julie’s Java House in Columbus, went to a church service in 1991. After hearing about local families struggling to purchase gifts for their children, Hornbacher’s eldest son, Nic, took the presents from under the family’s tree and put them in a bag to give to other children in need.
That prompted Hornbacher to start the N.I.C.C. Foundation and the Giving Tree program. She also works with Marine Toys for Tots to provide local children with gifts. Residents can drop off gifts in Toys for Tots boxes in Columbus and Beaver Dam.
"We accept names until Dec 6," Hornbacher said. "People that need help can call 920-623-5540 or 920-623-4722 but they must live in the Columbus/Fall River school district. All donations need to be in by Dec. 11. The families pick up gifts Dec. 20."
Hornbacher said normally volunteers come in to wrap the presents, but due to social distancing there will be a core group of people who will spend extra hours getting the presents ready for Christmas.
Columbus has done a lot to support the annual campaign, Hornbacher said.
“Columbus is an amazing,” Hornbacher said. “They have always been so giving.”
“It’s pretty awesome to live in a community that really takes care of each other.”
Some families decided not do a gift-exchange so they can save money to donate to the N.I.C.C. Foundation. Hornbacher said there is definitely a need in the Columbus area to help families.
“There is always circumstances they might be dealing with,” Hornbacher said. “Christmas is our big time of year, but we are looking for help all year round.”
For more information on volunteering and donating, call Hornbacher at Julie’s Java coffee house at 920-623-5540.
Cash donations can be sent to: The N.I.C.C. Foundation N4302 Old Hwy 73 Columbus, WI. 53925
