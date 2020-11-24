N.I.C.C. Foundation nears 30 years of giving children in the Columbus Area a Christmas to remember

Although not much has changed on how donations are received, volunteers will not wrap the gifts in order to prevent larger groups of people gathering together, Hornbacher said.

Giving Trees are in place in Columbus businesses where people can choose a tag and find clothing items for children in need. Hornbacher said the Knights of Columbus gave coats so many of those requests are already fulfilled. Other items needed may be snow pants and winter appropriate clothing.

Color X Salon, 1345 Park Ave., has a tree for collecting hair products, Hornbacher said. Products can be bought at the salon or brought in to fulfill the wishes left on the tree.

Other trees in Columbus are located at St. Joesph’s Catholic Church, 1935 Highway V, Sun Prairie, St. Jerome Catholic School, 1550 Farnham St., Columbus, and MP’s Town Tap, 153 N. Ludington St.. Hornbacher said there is also a giving box at Wise Guys Auto Repair, 234 N. Water St.

The idea behind the NICC Foundation began when Hornbacher, who runs Julie’s Java House in Columbus, went to a church service in 1991. After hearing about local families struggling to purchase gifts for their children, Hornbacher’s eldest son, Nic, took the presents from under the family’s tree and put them in a bag to give to other children in need.