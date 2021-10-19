Name of man who died in motorcycle crash released

The sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle in the ditch and a man nearby with no signs of life, according to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Chase was later pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation so far shows that the motorcycle was southbound on South Center Road, failed to negotiate a curve and entered the ditch with the driver being thrown from the motorcycle. Chase was not wearing a helmet and excessive speed and alcohol impairment are suspected of being possible factors. The crash most likely occurred sometime in the approximate two hours prior to discovery.